Breaking News
Police investigating shooting at Kingsport apartments

Russell County to consider becoming Second Amendment sanctuary

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County may be the next locality to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The county board of supervisors will consider a resolution making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary during its regular board meeting on Monday, December 2.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Russell County Government Center Conference Room at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon.

Lee County passed a similar resolution last week and Washington County, Virginia is also considering becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

SEE ALSO » Washington County, Va to vote on “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution

SEE ALSO » Sullivan County Commission approves Second Amendment Sanctuary measure

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss