Russell County to consider becoming Second Amendment sanctuary

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County may be the next locality to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The county board of supervisors will consider a resolution making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary during its regular board meeting on Monday, December 2.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Russell County Government Center Conference Room at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon.

Lee County passed a similar resolution last week and Washington County, Virginia is also considering becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

