Russell County the latest to ban burning amid dry conditions

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Russell County is the latest local government to issue a ban on outdoor burning due to dry conditions.

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers says the burn ban was issued Wednesday in response to a forest fire that burned around 85 acres in neighboring Dickenson County.

Eight other local government have also issued burn bans, including Buchanan, Dickenson, Leslie, Letcher, Smyth, Tazewell, and Washington (VA) counties and the Town of Greeneville.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is now requiring permits for outdoor burning, weeks earlier from when burn permit season normally begins.

