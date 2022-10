LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and talked with at 4 p.m. Friday.

Pruner was last seen at her home in the Belfast area, according to a Facebook post from the RCSO.

Harley Kate Pruner (Photo: RCSO)

Anyone with any information regarding Pruner is asked to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 889-8033.