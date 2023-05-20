RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old named Shylin Dales.

A post by the department said Dales was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday at her home in the Swords Creek area of Russell County. She was last seen wearing a nose ring, purple flannel shirt, ripped jeans and Ariat boots. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the post.

The department said Dales’ phone pinged later during the day on Saturday in the Tazewell County area, and that her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Shylin Dales’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8035.