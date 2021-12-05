Russell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Russell County EMA Director, Jess Powers, told News Channel 11 a team with the Sheriff’s office is searching around Copper Creek Elementary School in Castlewood, Virginia.

Powers said the child went missing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The young girl was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and purple pants.

The search for the child started around 6 p.m., according to Powers. He said teams will continue searching through the night until they find her.

The child’s name has not been released at this time, nor have the details surrounding her disappearance.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will continue to update this story on-air and online as new details are released.