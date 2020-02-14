Russell County relocates Cleveland Precinct voting location due to flooding ahead of Presidential Primary

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding in Russell County, Virginia has caused the county’s electoral board to relocate one of the voting precincts.

According to a post from the Russell County Board of Supervisors, water damage at the Cleveland Precinct has caused officials to temporarily relocate the precinct for the Presidential Primary to 35 Riverview Terrace Drive in Cleveland, VA.

A letter from the Russell County Electoral Board Chairman Archi Combs says the temporary location is ADA compliant and will serve as an Emergency Polling Location.