Russell County murder suspect in custody Friday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man suspected of murder and previously considered armed and dangerous has been arrested, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Craig McGlothlin told News Channel 11 that Timothy Coleman, 50, was in custody as of Friday evening.

No details surrounding Coleman’s arrest have been released yet.

Coleman was identified as a suspect after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Thursday in the 9100 block of Redbud Highway. A warrant was issued for Coleman’s arrest, charging him with first-degree murder.

