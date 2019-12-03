1  of  14
Russell County leaders unanimously approve Second Amendment sanctuary resolution

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County leaders have approved a resolution declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

In a 7-0 vote, the county board of supervisors adopted the resolution Monday night.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are not legally binding, but send a message that county leaders will not use any county funds to enforce laws that could be seen as infringing on citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there are now 23 Second Amendment sanctuaries in the state, including Dickenson, Tazewell, and Washington counties.

