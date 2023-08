RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Fair is returning to Castlewood in September.

The fair runs Sept. 1-10 and includes rides, parades, games, races and more.

Daily tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 6-17. Children 5 and under get in free.

Jeanne Hubbard joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities crew Wednesday to talk about what to expect at the 2023 fair.

You can find a full list of events at the fair and more information online.