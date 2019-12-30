Russell County EMA: Pedestrian hit by tractor-trailer on Highway 58 Sunday night

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer on Highway 58 in Russell County late Sunday night.

According to Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers, the accident occurred on Highway 58 near Honaker Chapel Road at 10:35 p.m.

According to Powers, the driver of the truck called 911 saying that he had hit someone walking down the road.

The driver told dispatchers that the pedestrian was badly injured.

