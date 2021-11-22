Russell County EMA: Fire destroys three homes, one injured

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple structure fires along a road in Russell County, Virginia destroyed three different homes Monday morning, emergency management authorities say.

According to Russell County Emergency Management (EMA) coordinator Jess Powers, crews were called to the scene of the fire around 11:37 a.m. and began battling a blaze on Breezers Branch Road that had spread through three different structures.

Powers said that a two-story farmhouse, mobile home and nearby house were destroyed and that as of 1:52 p.m. on Nov. 22, the fires in the area were under control.

One person was injured in the blaze, according to Powers, and their condition is currently unknown.

Multiple agencies cooperated in fighting the fire: