LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Two members of Russell County emergency personnel were recognized for their roles in saving a life Wednesday.

On Monday, Jan. 16, a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the Honaker section of Russell County. According to Sheriff Steve Dye, dispatcher Nicola Philips with Russell County E-911 walked a female caller through the CPR process to help stabilize the woman. Minutes later, deputy Diane White arrived and took over for the caller.

“Shortly after beginning the CPR procedures, respiratory, heart functions, and pulse were re-established,” a release from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office said. “Afterwards, members of the New Garden Rescue Squad arrived on the scene and continued additional emergency first aid.”

The two women were presented with certificates of commendation for their work to save the victim’s life.