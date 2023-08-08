RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Russell County sheriff’s deputy was honored Tuesday for saving a child’s life.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Charlie Saltz responded to a call stating that a person had fallen into a pond on July 5.

Saltz quickly arrived to find an 18-month-old toddler who was blue and unresponsive after getting into a watering trough, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy administered life-saving measures and the child started to breathe once again. He then picked up the child and ran down a hill to get the child to the lifesaving crew.

On Tuesday, Sheriff William Watson presented Saltz with a certificate of commendation and a lifesaving medal.