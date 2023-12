RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Russell County leaders celebrated the official opening of additions to the county’s courthouse Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 4 p.m., and guests were invited to see the courthouse’s new features in an open house.

Photo courtesy of Ira Quillen

Attendees toured the new Russell County Circuit Courtroom after the ribbon was cut.

The courthouse is located at 83 East Main Street in Lebanon.