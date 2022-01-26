VSP: Russell County crash kills Honaker woman, injures 2 others

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police reported Wednesday that a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 80 (Redbud Highway) killed one person and injured two other people.

A release states that on Jan. 12, a 2006 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound on Route 80 as it slowed down due to traffic. A 1996 Ford F-250 traveling behind the Sonic ran into the back of it before crossing the center line and hitting an eastbound 2008 GMC Arcadia.

A 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling behind the Arcadia swerved to avoid the crash, according to the release, and hit the Ford.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Barbara F. Meadows, 64, Honaker, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. She died of those injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to the release, after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital.

Also transported to area hospitals with serious injuries included a passenger in the GMC and the driver of the Ford. Their current conditions were not disclosed.

The driver of the Sonic and driver of the Pontiac were not injured in the crash.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts, VSP revealed.

The crash remains under investigation.