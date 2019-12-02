Russell County Board of Supervisors to vote to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Monday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Another county in the Commonwealth of Virginia could be added to the growing list of Second Amendment sanctuaries.

According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there are now 23 Second Amendment sanctuaries in the state, which include Dickenson, Tazewell and Washington counties.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are not legally binding. Instead, they send a message that county leaders pledge not to use any funds to enforce legislation that could be seen as infringing on the citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Today, Russell County will look at adopting a resolution during its Board of Supervisors meeting.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.