1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Madison County, NC Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Towering Oaks Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Watauga County, NC Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Russell County Board of Supervisors to vote to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Monday

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Another county in the Commonwealth of Virginia could be added to the growing list of Second Amendment sanctuaries.

PREVIOUS: Lee County Board of Supervisors votes to make county 2nd Amendment sanctuary

According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there are now 23 Second Amendment sanctuaries in the state, which include Dickenson, Tazewell and Washington counties.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are not legally binding. Instead, they send a message that county leaders pledge not to use any funds to enforce legislation that could be seen as infringing on the citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

RELATED: Several Virginia counties pursuing 2nd Amendment sanctuary status

Today, Russell County will look at adopting a resolution during its Board of Supervisors meeting.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss