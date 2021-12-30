Russell County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities in Southwest Virginia are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching for Timothy Eulice Coleman, 50.

Thursday morning, deputies responded to 9101 Redbud Highway where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Coleman was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued charging him with first-degree murder, according to Investigator Craig McGlothlin with the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Coleman fled the area in a blue “Taurus-type” vehicle.

Coleman is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and having hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-889-8033.