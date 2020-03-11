Russell Co., Va. schools ban out-of-state trips due to coronavirus concerns, trying to recoup some money

Russell Co. school officials said trips were previously planned for Washington D.C., Myrtle Beach, New York City, and Dollywood

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Russell County, Virginia Schools made the decision earlier this week to ban out-of-state trips due to coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent Dr. Greg Brown said the decision was made Monday afternoon and that the principals were able to meet with parents on Tuesday.

Brown said parents are upset because of the money they’ve already invested in trips to places like Carowinds, Dollywood, Washington D.C., New York City, and Myrtle Beach.

He added that the school is working with the company they booked these trips through to try to recoup some of the money.

All of the trips were less than 30 days away, according to Brown.

He told News Channel 11 Wednesday that his first priority as superintendent is the safety of the students.

