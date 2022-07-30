RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen last seen Saturday around 4:30.

According to the RCSO, Landon Yates, 13, is missing from the Finney, New Garden area. He was last seen wearing jeans, cowboy boots and no shirt. He is 5 foot, four inches in height and weighs 90 pounds.

Photo provided by Jess Powers with EMA, Russell

Yates is considered an endangered child, according to officials.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033.