Russell Co. Sheriff: Emergency crews on scene of truck accident on Route 19

HANSONVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident near the intersection of Route 19 and Route 58 in Russell County near Hansonville, Virginia, Sunday morning after a truck reportedly ran off the road and struck a tree.

Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye confirmed with News Channel 11 that the truck was travelling southbound on Route 19 when it ran off the road, through the guardrail and struck a tree.

Courtesy of James Rife

Viewers submitted photos and videos of the scene, showing multiple emergency crews, including air support, on the scene of the accident.

No further information was available.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for a full report of the incident.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.