Russell Co. EMA: Family displaced after fire destroys Honaker home

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County family is in need of housing after a structure fire destroyed their home.

According to a release from Russell County Emergency Management Coordinator Jess Powers, the fire occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 19 in the 500 block of Belcher Hollow Road in Honaker.

As of Thursday, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a wood furnace in the basement of the home.

The family to whom the home belonged, identified in the release as the Miller family, is temporarily staying with a family member until another place to live can be determined.

“The Miller family is in immediate need of housing,” the release reads.

The release states that both Russell County EMA and the American Red Cross have offered assistance to the family in response to their immediate needs.

The following departments responded to the fire: