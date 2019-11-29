Russell Co. EMA: Body of missing kayaker found in Laurel Bed Lake

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials have confirmed the body of a kayaker who was reported missing at Laurel Bed Lake in Russell County.

PREVIOUS: UPDATE: Missing Russell County kayaker identified

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 the body of the missing kayaker was recovered at Laurel Bed Lake.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries had identified the missing kayaker on Thursday to be 38-year-old David Glidewell.

Powers had said that strong winds were suspected to have capsized the kayak.