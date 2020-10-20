Russell Co. authorities on scene of shooting in Lebanon, Virginia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is actively working at the scene of a shooting in Lebanon, Virginia.

According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, a shooting occurred within the town on Tuesday morning.

Lebanon Police Chief Eric Deskins said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Russell County Shopping Center.

Chief Deputy William Watson said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting on Highway 19 in the town.

Sheriff Dye told News Channel 11 that Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots would release further information on the shooting when it was available.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.