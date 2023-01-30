RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January.

A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, were arrested on Jan. 19. Bremner was arrested at her home, and Park was arrested in North Carolina, where he awaits extradition.

According to the sheriff’s office, both were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect.

On Monday, Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye released further details surrounding a large number of dogs at the suspects’ home. The sheriff’s office reports that before a search warrant related to the child abuse investigation was served, the RCSO worked with local animal control and agencies from two other nearby counties “due to a large number of dogs seen on the property.”

According to the RCSO, more than 40 dogs were found on Bremner and Park’s property.

“The dogs seemed to be healthy and well cared for,” the release states. “Sheriff’s Office personnel fed the dogs and patched holes in the fence before leaving the property on the 19th.”

The RCSO states that authorities contacted Bremner and asked her to surrender the dogs to the county, but she reportedly refused. She had made arrangements for relatives to feed and check on the dogs, according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with at least one of those individuals and explained our concerns,” the release states. “The individual was encouraged to reach out to us if they needed assistance. We also explained the importance of not letting the dogs run at large.”

Should the sheriff’s office need to pick up the dogs, contingency plans have reportedly been in place since the day of Bremner and Park’s arrest. Additionally, the RCSO reports that personnel have tried to pick up any dogs that may have left the property and taken them to the local shelter.

Both the RCSO’s patrol division and criminal investigations division are continuing to monitor the situation, along with Russell County Animal Control and the county veterinarian.

Details surrounding the child abuse charges were not released Monday.