Running water soon to come for SW VA residents that have been without for years

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A project is underway to bring running water to residents of an area in Southwest Virginia who have been without it for two years.

Local and state leaders have secured nearly $2 million to fund water lines for people in the Blackgum Lane area of Scott Co., Va.

As of Wednesday, residents of the area are being forced to bring water in from outside sources.

Residents had been getting their water from wells until they collapsed.

“It doesn’t really matter where you live, you have to have water. Everybody needs water, and we’re so blessed and thankful that all these people have come together, especially the way times are now and the financing and everything. We’re really thankful to have water,” said Fred Boles, one of the residents who has been impacted by the lack of running water.

The project is expected to be completed in several months.