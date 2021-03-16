‘Running 4 Heroes’: Local, state law enforcement gather at BMS to honor fallen first responders

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement agencies from across the state of Tennessee gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway Tuesday evening with the goal of helping a 12-year-old and his mission to honor fallen first responders.

Zechariah Cartledge, 12, of Florida, started a non-profit two years ago called “Running 4 Heroes” with a goal of paying tribute to fallen first responders while also raising money for injured first responders.

In February 2019, Zechariah posted a video on social media dedicating one of his runs to Sgt. Steve Hinkle with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Hinkle was killed in the line of duty while responding to a welfare check call in February 2019.

Zechariah arrived in Knoxville Monday and was honored by first responders as soon as he landed at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Zechariah then made his way to the Tri-Cities region where dozens of law enforcement agencies joined him in his run.

Welcome to Sullivan County, Zechariah with Running 4 Heroes! pic.twitter.com/DcWLZkFgwc — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) March 16, 2021

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are honored to run with Zecheriah Cartledge @Running4Heroes during his memorial run for fallen Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Hinkle at Bristol Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/ZPNOlemu8E — Washington County SO (@WCSOVAPIO) March 16, 2021

ICYMI: Just minutes ago @Anslee_WJHL was live as the Running 4 Heroes event kicked off at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Look for continuing coverage on https://t.co/bdvqwaPuAh pic.twitter.com/aIB07jyRFS — WJHL (@WJHL11) March 16, 2021

After his run, Zechariah took a moment to pray and present a flag to Sgt. Hinkle’s family.

And he’s back! Zechariah Cartledge has completed his first run in Tennessee for his non-profit “Running for Heroes.” pic.twitter.com/8j10ZsVIo7 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 16, 2021

Zechariah just presented a flag to fallen Sullivan Co. Sgt. Steve Hinkle’s family. pic.twitter.com/EZgc8kOIoJ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 16, 2021

