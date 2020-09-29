Running 4 Heroes: Florida boy runs in honor of local fallen firefighter Charles “Dog” C. Woods

Fla. (WJHL) — From hundreds of miles away, one Florida boy, Zechariah Cartledge, took it upon himself to honor fallen Adwolfe VFD longtime firefighter Charles “Dog” C. Woods Monday night.

This isn’t the 11-year-old runner’s first mile, though. Cartledge has gained national attention following his devotion to remember fallen first responders from across the country, sporting running shoes with a flag in hand.

He runs in coordination with Running 4 Heroes, Inc., a nonprofit organization that launched after Cartledge discovered his passion and quest to honor those who gave all.

Cartledge’s 8:30 p.m. run for Woods marked the 656th mile he’s ran to commemorate first responders and was the boy’s third mile-run in a single night.