JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Runners took to the streets of Johnson City Sunday to take part in the Bluegrass Half Marathon.

The half marathon, also known as “The Goose Chase” started in downtown Johnson City on Commerce Street beside the Wild Wing Cafe and concluded in the parking lot of Pavilion, according to their website.

Runners were able to compete individually or in two or four-person relay groups.

Along the route and at the finish line musicians could be heard performing bluegrass songs.

Race organizers say this is their biggest turnout for a race since the pandemic.

“We’re thankful every year that we can have some sunshine and great weather. It’s cool. It’s a cool Fall day, and so we’re just excited. We get to enjoy the heritage of our culture of bluegrass music along the course and of course here at the end. It’s really one of the community’s favorite races,” said race director Karen Hubbs.

The Goose Chase says that their next half-marathon event will be the Haunted Half Marathon in Jonesbrorugh in October.