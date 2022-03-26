LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K took place in Limestone Saturday morning.

The walk and run benefit the Crumley House, a non-profit rehabilitation center that provides services to people who have experienced a brain injury. It’s a well-known event in the area that benefits the volunteer organization.

“This facility runs a lot of volunteer help whether it’s through an event like this where we raise community awareness or whether it’s activities during the year, we always welcome volunteers to come in and help with our clients,” said Don Samples Chair of the Board of Directors at Crumley House.

Aside from Joggin’ for the Noggin, which is held in March every year to celebrate Brain Injury Awareness Month, the Crumley House will host its Polynesian Beach Party fundraiser in August.