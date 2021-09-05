Runners from around the area compete in SCSO Scorpion 5k

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Scorpion 5k is being hosted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for new gear.

The event will start at 6 p.m., Sun. Sept. 5 at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office located at 140 Blountville Bypass.

Contenders will compete for the top three male and female awards divided by age, as well as the 1st place award for both male and female.

Anyone can attend the event for free and registration is $35 on race day. A link to the registration form can be found here.

A course map for the 5k can also be found by clicking here.

All proceeds from the event will go towards new, and much-needed, gear for the SWAT team.