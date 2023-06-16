BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Runners taking place in the “Last Annual Heart of the South Road Race” are racing through Bristol Friday on their 347-mile journey.

On Wednesday, 82 runners parked their vehicles on top of Sand Mountain in Georgia and boarded tour buses, only knowing their next adventure will be anywhere from 300 to 350 miles.

“Once they [the runners] arrive, they will be able to access maps of the course they will take to get them back to their vehicles. After an overnight stay in a hotel, the field will be bused to the start the following morning. From there, with only the supplies they can carry or obtain along the way, they have 10.5 days to get back,” stated the race website.

Participants’ locations will reportedly be tracked twice daily and those finishing the race will be shuttled with their vehicles to motels for a safe sleep before getting behind the wheel.

“There is no greater freedom than being totally alone on the open road, relying only on your wits, your skill, and your physical ability to cover ground in order to reach the finish line,” the website reads.

