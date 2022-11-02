JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those who like to reward themselves after a bit of exercise, the S’mores Run offers just that.

The race begins Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tweetsie Trailhead in Johnson City with the first wave of participants starting at 4 p.m. The race ends at mile marker 3.5.

The reward at the end of the race? Everything you need to make a delicious s’more at Smokehouse BBQ.

“When I say the ultimate s’mores extravaganza, it really is,” said Karen Hubbs with the Goose Chase, who operates the race. “We have all different flavors of marshmallows: banana, strawberry, tuti fruiti, whatever, and it’s just fun – little ones, small ones, giant ones. And just to see those kids with their families around the campfire, it makes our whole year.”

Runners don’t need to worry about getting back, as race organizers have arranged a shuttle service to bring participants back to the start of the race. Anyone participating is also welcome to bring their dog as long as it is on a leash.

Participants can register for the S’mores Run online, but registration fees increase on Friday. More information can be found on the Goose Chase’s website.

Storm Team 11 has predicted mild temperatures and very low chance of rain Saturday.