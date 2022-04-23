JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost 330 runners were able to take advantage of the warm weather and take part in the Run for Your Buns 5k.

The event took place in Downtown Johnson City at Founders Park on Saturday and was designed to raise awareness for colon health, something that event organizers say is a very important topic.

“I think it’s great to have it here in the Johnson City area because there’s not enough resources right now for those who are suffering from the disease to find care or direction, but more so it’s a very silent disease,” said Holly Scheller, founder of Gentle Move Colon Foundation.

This is the fifth year the race has been held.