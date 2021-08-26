RUMOURS concert at Paramount Bristol postponed to January 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, originally scheduled for Sept. 3, 2021 at Paramount Bristol, has been postponed.

The new date is set for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Current tickets will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders who cannot attend can request a refund or exchange their tickets for another show on the schedule.

A release states the performance has been postponed due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and new variants.

The RUMOURS show is the only show on the Paramount Bristol show lineup that is being postponed, as the band has rescheduled all of their September dates.

