BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Maryland-based convenience store chain Royal Farms has opened its first location in the Tri-Cities.

The store opened at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Commonwealth Ave. in Bristol, Va. Store management said another Royal Farms is under construction in Abingdon with plans to open before the end of 2023.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Royal Farms convenience stores and gas stations are known best for their chicken, as well as other foods and coffee options.

“When you come into Royal Farms, you can purchase gas, cigarettes,” Crystal Rumsey with Royal Farms said. “We are a convenience store. We have our world-famous chicken. We have the hottest, freshest coffee. We have plenty of sides and different bakery items.”

Rumsey said the Bristol community has been excited about the opening, and News Channel 11’s crew encountered a large crowd at the store on Monday.

“We have had our employees here for the last couple of weeks in training behind the scenes, learning how to fry all of the chicken and learning how to help our customers with our screens, learning our assistive self-checkout that we offer to you guys,” Rumsey said. “It has been a great time with the employees here. The city is very excited, and so are your employees.”

The new Bristol location also has a car wash on-site.

Rumsey told News Channel 11 that Royal Farms is hoping to move into nearby Tennessee in the future.