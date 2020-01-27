Route 615 in Buchanan County to be closed for six months

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Route 615 in Buchanan County will be closed for six months starting January 30.

VDOT says the road, also named Hoot Owl Street, will be closed between the Route 604 (Poplar Creek Road) intersection and Dogpound Road.

The road will be closed for construction of the Route 460/121 Poplar Creek A construction project.

VDOT says the closure is weather pending.

Detour routes will be Route 604 (Poplar Creek Road) and Route 617 (Little Prater Road) or to Vansant via Route 83 (Lovers Gap Road).