JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hard Rock hired around 40 people to join the workforce at its soon-to-open temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia Wednesday.

Hard Rock International held the hiring event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Applicants at the event were hired on the spot and given assistance with obtaining any necessary licenses needed to work in Virginia.

In addition to pay ranging from $15-17 per hour, hired individuals were promised a $2,000 signing bonus to work at the casino.

A spokesperson for Hard Rock told News Channel 11 via email that approximately 40 team members were hired at the event, most of whom will work in the food and beverage fields at the casino. Hard Rock has a goal of 600 positions at the temporary casino, with roughly 400 already hired.

Danny Jimenez, Hard Rock’s vice president of food and beverage at the Bristol Hotel and Casino, said the team members hired Wednesday are exactly what is needed.

“Cocktail servers, bartenders, cooks, [we’re] looking for great people that just want to progress and have a great work environment,” Jimenez said.

The temporary casino is scheduled to open July 8.