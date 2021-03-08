Roughly 1,000 BrightRidge customers to be impacted by scheduled outage March 9

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A scheduled BrightRidge power outage will affect about 1,000 customers for roughly 3 hours on Tuesday, March 9.

According to BrightRidge, the power outage will start at 3 p.m. and last until around 6 p.m.

— BrightRidge (@YourBrightRidge) March 8, 2021

BrightRidge says the outage is taking place so upgrades can be made to a three-phase powerline at the intersection of Highway 11E and Oakland Road.

Customers in the following areas should expect to be impacted: