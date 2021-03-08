Roughly 1,000 BrightRidge customers to be impacted by scheduled outage March 9

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A scheduled BrightRidge power outage will affect about 1,000 customers for roughly 3 hours on Tuesday, March 9.
According to BrightRidge, the power outage will start at 3 p.m. and last until around 6 p.m.
BrightRidge says the outage is taking place so upgrades can be made to a three-phase powerline at the intersection of Highway 11E and Oakland Road.
Customers in the following areas should expect to be impacted:
- Highway 11E
- Washington College Station Road
- Oakland Road