Roughly 100 Christmas lights on Elizabethton Covered Bridge smashed, stolen for second year in a row

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Around 100 Christmas lights on the Covered Bridge were smashed and stolen, according to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

Administrative Assistant Derrick Vines told News Channel 11 on Friday that maintenance workers discovered the damage on Wednesday morning.

Vines said an estimated cost of the damage was not known but around 100 lights had been damaged.

The video of the damage discovered was shared on Facebook by the Kelly Kitchens, the Program and Special Events Coordinator for the department.

Vines said a report has not been filed with the Elizabethton Police Department at this time, but measures are being taken to improve security in the area.

In 2019, a similar incident occurred involving the lights on the bridge, according to Vines.

Several individual bulbs were removed from the separate strands every few feet. Some were broken near where they were removed, while others were taken to the stage in the park and smashed there.

As of Thursday, Vines said the damaged lights had been replaced and supplemented with lights that would have been used along the Elk Avenue bridge, which is currently undergoing construction.

Vines said the Elizabethton City Council has allocated funds for the last two years to continue hanging the lights.

The department and city council hope the community will continue to enjoy and take photos with the lights.