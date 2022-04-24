BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – JROTC members from all around the region congregated at West Ridge High School for the Ferguson Bulldog Challenge.

Members from 10 different local JROTC programs were in attendance. Organizers say that this year’s challenge was the largest in Northeast Tennessee to date.

“It’s a team-building event. They’ve got several obstacles like highlands log toss, there’s a log toss. There’s a mile run. It’s designed to be physically challenging and hard,” said Don Shawver Master Sergeant-NCOIC West Ridge AFJROTC.

The challenge is held on the third Saturday in April of each year.