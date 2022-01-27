Rosanne Cash among Bristol Rhythm & Roots 2022 lineup

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers announced the event’s 2022 lineup on Thursday, revealing that Johnny Cash’s daughter will perform as a top headliner.

Rosanne Cash will take the stage during the festival scheduled for Sept. 9-11, 2022 in downtown Bristol. Other headliners include JJ Grey & Mofro, the Jerry Douglas Band and Briston Maroney.

“We are thrilled that JJ Grey & Mofro and Rosanne Cash are among our headliners this year,” said Leah Ross, the executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music. “Rosanne’s participation is especially significant as we recognize the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, which her father Johnny Cash named ‘the single most important event in the history of country music.'”

Weekend passes are on sale for $100

Artist schedules and single-day tickets will be announced over the summer.

The full lineup is available below.

Rosanne Cash

JJ Grey & Mofro

Jerry Douglas Band

Briston Maroney

Donna the Buffalo

Katie Pruitt

49 Winchester

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Dallas Wayne

John R. Miller

Bill & the Belles

The Get Right Band

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

Kyshona

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Kelsey Rae

Jennifer Knapp

Jake Blount

The Honey Dewdrops

Adeem the Artist

Casey Noel

Wound Tight

Other festival highlights included with admission cost will feature a special exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the nonprofit that oversees the event. The exhibit, titled 1968 Folsom Prison Redemption, will honor Johnny Cash’s Man in Black.

