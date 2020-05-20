Rookie kindergarten teacher visits students ahead of virtual party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Audrey Aguilar jumped up and down with delight as she started at the contents of a gift back delivered by her kindergarten teacher Wednesday.

Becca Reed, a first-year teacher at Fairmont Elementary, has been in close virtual contact with her students since last seeing them walk out the doors of her classroom March 13. Wednesday, she got a good bit closer, albeit with mask and gloves on.

Audrey Aguilar, left, gives her kindergarten teacher Becca Reed an air hug Wednesday.

After walking through the rain onto Aguilar’s front porch and depositing a gift bag, Reed stepped away to allow Aguilar and her mother, Euri, to step onto the porch.

“I just feel that the kids deserve for us to bring them gifts, show that we love them, we care about them and we’re still here for them even though we haven’t seen them in a few weeks,” Reed said. “It’s a good way to wrap up the year even though we’ve not been in the school building.”

Fairmont Elementary kindergartner Audrey Aguilar

The sidewalk chalk, snacks and a hat for Friday’s party, photo book and other trinkets — along with seeing her teacher in the flesh — certainly brought a smile to Audrey’s face. Euri Aguilar said Reed brought more than smiles to her daughter’s face, though.

“This year she was doing great, she improved so much, she’s able to read by herself, and thanks to Ms. Reed,” Aguilar said. “I think she has a lot of patience with children. And it’s just the right career for her. She loves to be around children.”

Reed affirmed that, saying she hopes to make a long career of teaching in the younger grades. Before COVID-19 scattered the Fairmont family to the four winds, Reed said she had a wonderful rookie year.

Becca Reed

“I have so much support at Fairmont,” she said. “It was kind of sad that we didn’t get to have full closure in person but it was great being in able to stay in communication with the kids whether it was a phone call or on Zoom.”

Reed, who said she “can’t imagine another job,” said Audrey has been a joy to have in her class.

“She’s so bright and she loves to learn. She’ll ask me, ‘can I read now?’ She’s just the sweetest student. I know she’s been missing school but she’s over here working hard with her family.”