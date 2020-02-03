1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Elizabethton City Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools

‘Rookie’ chosen as name for new Tazewell County, Va. dispatch center puppy

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said “Rookie” has officially been chosen as the name for the new dispatch center puppy.

According to a post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatchers adopted the 8-week-old lab/pit mix after he was surrendered to them by the previous owners.

Source: Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

The department asked for the public’s input in choosing a name from the following options:

  • Mischief
  • Rookie
  • Taser
  • Creed

The department announced Monday the name “Rookie” won by almost 200 votes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss