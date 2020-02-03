‘Rookie’ chosen as name for new Tazewell County, Va. dispatch center puppy

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said “Rookie” has officially been chosen as the name for the new dispatch center puppy.

According to a post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatchers adopted the 8-week-old lab/pit mix after he was surrendered to them by the previous owners.

The department asked for the public’s input in choosing a name from the following options:

Mischief

Rookie

Taser

Creed

The department announced Monday the name “Rookie” won by almost 200 votes.