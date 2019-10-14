Ronnie Trivett: Remembering a pillar in the Carter Co. community

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Carter County is remembering a loyal community servant.

Carter County government administrators said Commissioner Ronnie Trivett passed away this weekend after a brief illness.

Trivett served on the Carter County Commission for more than 20 years.

He passed away at the age of 75.

While his death was sudden to many in the community, they find solace knowing that he left behind an impact that many in the community will never forget.

“My friend… and my colleague,” Ray Lyons said.

Ronald Eugene Trivett was known to be a pillar of his community, a team player and a beloved colleague.

He and Lyons had known each other for more than 40 years and were colleagues for the last five.

“Ronnie was a team player. He will be missed. There’s a big void for us to fill, and we’re going to give that time in respect to his family,” Lyons said.

“When it’s time for him to run, he was just about an automatic because everybody in his community, they respected him. You know, for what he did,” Mayor Rusty Barnett said. “There wasn’t very much needed for anyone to run against him because they had three commissioners and he was always going to be one of them.”

“He will be missed in that team because he was a solid member of that team. You could depend on him doing the right thing for the people in Carter County, and in his heart, he was a great man,” Lyons said.

The Hampton High School graduate and United States Army veteran was known to put Carter County first.

“He will be sorely missed because of his leadership. He’s one of the veterans on our commission. We’ve got a lot of young, new people, they’re really super smart,” Mayor Barnett said. “But you know, you look up and you fall back on your veteran commissioners for guidance, and he was very good about taking people under their wing.”

One of Trivett’s greatest successes was helping in the expansion of Central Elementary School.

Mayor Barnett said, “They built on several classrooms at the Central Elementary School. He was very productive in helping with that.”

His longtime friends and colleagues say his sense of dry humor kept laughter in the workplace but he always meant business.

“He was the first to tell you that if he didn’t agree with you during a meeting, you don’t take it home with you,” Mayor Barnett said.

Trivett is now the second person in the commission to suddenly pass this year. Carter County Commissioner Rick Richardson passed away in April.

Mayor Barnett explained, “It’s hard to replace people like those two Mr. Richardson and Mr. Trivett, it’ s hard to replace them because they’re so sincere in what they do because everybody knows the pay is not very good, and they’re not doing it for the money, they’re just doing it because they love Carter County.”

A visitation is being held Monday night, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton. A burial will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

