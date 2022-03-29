JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Brightbridge Board of Directors has appointed Ronald Hite to join other members on the group’s assembly roster.

Hite, a former Lieutenant General in the United States Army, earned a bid for the position following the resignation of former board member Joe Grandy after he was named a witness in an ongoing bitcoin mine lawsuit earlier this month.

Hite, who has accrued years of experience in the energy sector, also formerly the President of ETSU’s Alumni Association, tallies the board’s second hire in the past two months.

Fellow County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine joined the BrightRidge board just last month.