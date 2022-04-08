JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A legacy lives on via an art show that has finally made its way to Johnson City.



A series of paintings by the late Ron Campbell are on display at Nelson Fine Art Gallery this weekend. Art specific to Campbell’s work with the Beatles was selected for this exhibit in addition to some of his most well-known and beloved cartoon characters.

“This show keeps Ron’s memory alive,” said Scott Segelbaum, art show curator. “It’s literally three generations of childhood from the 50s to 2008 so you can enjoy something whether it’s PopEye, Beetle Bailey, Scooby Doo, the Rugrats, Smurfs, and you know lots of Beatles, and Ed, Edd and Eddy, which was the final thing that he did. Every age group can some see something that they relate to.”

Campbell died last year at the age of 81. Segelbaum said that he traveled the globe alongside Campbell to showcase the art. The show has toured North America and Europe.



“The show has been touring the country and the world for 14 years,” Segelbaum said. “This is the first time we’ve ever been in Johnson City. We are excited and have always wanted to be here.”



Public viewing is free and some of the works are priced to sell.

If you weren’t able to make it out on opening night, the show continues on both Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.