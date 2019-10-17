Rolling roadblocks planned for State of Franklin on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rolling roadblocks are planned for a section of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City this weekend.

BrightRidge says the roadblocks will take place Sunday, October 20 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Browns Mill Road intersection.

That’s next to I-26 exit 19.

The utility says crews will be hanging a new conductor wire and motorists should use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

