‘Role Models Wanted’: Kingsport, Hawkins Co. YMCA hiring after-school workers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those seeking experience in the field of education and early childhood, the YMCA is offering new opportunities to impact the lives of local kids.

A hiring drive is underway for anyone 18 and up with a passion for teaching and a schedule open to a part time position.

Staff are currently looking for workers to fill an expanded program which swelled from 13 to 19 after-school sites across Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.

A $500 bonus is available, starting with $100 upon hiring and a final $400 after a successful program.

“We are open to everybody, everybody brings something unique to the after-school or enrichment program for the children,” said Elizabeth Chappell, director of child development for Hawkins County Schools’ LEAPS Grant program. “It would be a great position for someone considering education, considering teaching, just to get the experience with the kids. Anybody that’s going into any sort of sociology, social work, psychology it would be a great fit for them as well.”

In addition to resume building, the program lets those interested in childcare and education try the field out before committing to undergraduate or post-grad programs.

“All of our sites operate at the school, so they get that feel for being in the school, part of the school, helping with the homework, doing the enrichment, you know leading a group of kids,” said Katie Hagood, child development director for Kingsport City Schools’ 21st Century Grant program. “And if that’s really your fit it helps you, you can put it on your resume.”

Anyone interested in joining the team can apply online or visit in-person hiring events at the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA on Meadowview Parkway on Monday or in Hawkins County at the Family Resource Center on Saturday.