Rogersville town square tabbed as site for Cherokee High School prom

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Cherokee High School were disappointed when their prom was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now, with preliminary approval from the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman, the town square in Rogersville looks to be the site of the school’s unofficial prom on Friday, July 17th for both juniors and seniors.

The prom is possible because of a number of sponsors, including Jim’s Service Center Owner Scott Laster, who helped start the initiative.

“I thought about what would happen if I was half way through my senior year and all of a sudden, the bottom dropped out, we walked out of the school one day and then found out we weren’t going to go back and finish that year,” said Laster.

That led him to offer to donate money to whoever could get a prom going.

“I made a post on Facebook, I tagged Mark DeWitt, which is somebody who knows how to get things going in town and it kind of took off from there,” said Laster.

Planning soon found its way into the hands of Cherokee High School senior and student council president Cooper Bolton, who was surprised by the response from students about the town square idea.

“It was unanimous pretty much that they wanted it outside in town square,” said Bolton.

The idea has received first approval from the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Event details are still being finalized.

Early ideas have suggested using the center of town square as a dance floor and having amenities in each of the square’s four corners.

“Some speakers set up and a DJ, maybe cafe lights strung across town,” said Bolton. “We’re trying to make it as similar to a typical venue as we can get.”

Organizers, including parents of seniors, are now working to submit the final paperwork for the event to the BMA.

Bolton said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with many of his classmates.

“Just catch up with one another and make that last memory together that is typical for a senior at any high school,” he said.

Volunteer High School will also hold a separate prom event for seniors at The Sayrah Barn on July 18th. Organizer Christina Bellamy said the school has extended an invitation to Clinch School seniors as well.

Volunteer High juniors will have their prom on July 24th at the same venue, along with Clinch School juniors.