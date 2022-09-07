HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville man is serving on the Unites States’ newest military vessel, Navy officials said Wednesday.

According to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Zinkand has served his country for six years. His most recent post is aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious vehicle transport ship commissioned July 30 that allows Marines to land anywhere in the world.

Erik Zinkand Photo: United States Navy

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to broaden my horizons,” Zinkand said in the release. “My hometown helped me develop a strong work ethic and the value of being productive to get things done.”

Zinkand, an alum of Central High School, now works as an interior communications electrician. His greatest career achievement, he said, was becoming a ‘plank owner’, or a Navy member that helps commission a new ship.

“I’m proud to go home each day knowing that I did something for my country,” Zinkand said. “Not everyone gets to end their day that way.”

The release said the new vessel serves a vital part in the United States’ sea strategy of increasing maritime stability and modernizing the globe’s fleets.